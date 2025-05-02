Paige Bueckers drives up CT Sun ticket prices

Former University of Connecticut basketball star Paige Bueckers will be back in Connecticut for one of her first ever professional games in May.

The cheapest ticket to the game is five times more expensive than fans are used to paying for a WNBA at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Last week, Bueckers was drafted number one overall to the Dallas Wings. She’ll be back in Connecticut to play against the Sun on May 27th — nearly two months since winning the NCAA National Championship with the Huskies.

On May 1 on Ticketmaster, the cheapest ticket to the game was $120. For the Sun’s next home game days later against the Atlanta dream, the cheapest ticket was $20.

Interested in sitting courtside? It’s more than $1,500 against Bueckers’ team — but just $340 the next week.