Fairfield County community groups win appeal in UI monopole saga

A Connecticut Superior Court judge has ruled in favor of several community groups and municipalities seeking to stop United Illuminating construction in Fairfield County.

UI initially planned to install taller monopoles for utility upgrades on the South side of the Metro North train tracks in Southport, Fairfield and Bridgeport. It’s part of a decade-long project to update infrastructure along the coastline.

The Connecticut Siting Council, which approves power facility and transmission line projects, told them to use the north side of the tracks instead.

Andrea Ozyck co-founded the Sasco Creek Neighbors Environmental Trust (SCNETI) to oppose the project.

“We thought that that was very inappropriate, because the people on the north side of the tracks never had a chance to say, 'Hey, wait a minute, we object to this,'” Ozyck said.

Ozyck and her group appealed the Siting Council’s decision to approve the project. On Wednesday, they found out they had won. Now, they wait to see if UI challenges the appeal in the state’s Supreme Court or submits a new project plan to the Siting Council.

“Either way, unless they propose an underground solution, I believe that we are going to be opposing whatever they submit,” Ozyck said.

In a statement to WSHU, UI spokesperson Sarah Wall Fliotsos said the delays made the utility upgrades more urgent. They plan to refile with the Siting Council and are considering all options for the project's design.

“Transmission line development is crucial for ensuring grid safety and stability regionally, enhancing grid reliability to prevent outages locally, and ensuring communities, like Fairfield and Bridgeport, have the electricity they need to power their growing economies. Connecticut’s energy needs continue to grow, and after years of delays, the fundamental purpose of this project remains unchanged,” Fliotsis said.

The Siting Council did not reply to a request for comment on this story before publishing time.

The construction was opposed by a list of community groups. Plaintiffs in the case include the town of Fairfield, the city of Bridgeport, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Inc, the Southport Congregational Church and SCNETI.

The group spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on the case.

“There has been a lot of generosity from people in the community who are donating. And I know that Bill [Gerber (D)], the first selectman, put aside a lot of money to address this. This is one of his campaign promises to handle this,” Ozyck said.

They, along with their state delegation, also advocated for legislation that changed the Siting Council’s process, granting parties and intervenors more rights during proceedings. Governor Ned Lamont (D) signed it into law at the last session.

When UI refiles with the Siting Council, those laws will be in effect.