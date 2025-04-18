CT lawmakers seek to add connected vehicle data to state privacy law

Connecticut lawmakers want to expand the state’s data privacy laws to include the data collected by your connected vehicle.

The General Law Committee is considering a bill that would scale back entity-level exemptions to the state’s 2023 Data Privacy Act, said committee co-chair Senator James Maroney.

“We fear that could lead to an exemption for automobiles and all the data they are collecting about you. So, we want to make sure we are closing that loophole and tightening that,” Maroney said at a news briefing in Hartford with Attorney General William Tong.

“Giving consumers the rights that the law demands, including the manufacturers of connected vehicles. Many of us are in connected vehicles,” Tong said.

He had recommended the move in his report on the actions his office had taken to enforce compliance with the state’s data privacy law.

Tong’s report also recommends strengthening protections for minors’ data by prohibiting businesses from sending targeted ads.

And creating a one-stop-shop mechanism to allow Connecticut residents to delete their personal information held by data brokers through a single request.