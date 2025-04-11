New London State Pier contractor, Port Authority at odds over construction costs

The Connecticut Port Authority met on Thursday to discuss their New London State Pier contractor, Kiewit.

Michael O’Connor is the Port Authority's executive director. He said they’ve had disagreements with Kiewit leadership over outstanding work to correct two issues and whether it falls under their contract.

The project is already more than $200 million over budget.

One of the two problems at State Pier involves a toe wall that ships tie up to when they dock.

“The toe wall is not exactly aligned with the design drawings and is inside the ship bumpers on the east side of the pier,” O’Connor said. “We do have bumper extensions that we have decided do not need to get installed at this time. However, we will retain those bumpers if any configuration of future operations requires its use.”

The second issue is a 4000-square-foot area with insufficient weight-bearing soil fill.

Kiewit had previously said they are owed around $35 million for their work — a figure the Port Authority disagrees with.

The entire project, which was built to facilitate offshore wind construction equipment, was originally expected to cost $90 million.

WSHU reached out to both organizations for comment on any revised figure, but has received no response.