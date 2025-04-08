CT lawmakers speak out against cuts to the Department of Veterans Affairs

U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) and Gov. Ned Lamont spoke out Monday, condemning President Trump and Elon Musk after cuts to funding for veteran federal jobs and essential services.

“This administration has shattered what I view is a sacred trust between a country and those who have sacrificed for its survival,” DeLauro said.

State veteran advocates joined DeLauro and Lamont to speak with veterans at the West Haven Veterans Museum. DeLauro said veterans comprise 30% of the nearly 2.3 million federal employees workforce. She said nearly 6,000 veterans have already been fired through the recent cuts.

“We need to be on our feet saying 'no, no, that's not who we are. That's not where our values are. We treasure the people who have served this nation. We honor their valor and their sacrifice,'” DeLauro said.

DeLauro is concerned that firing tens of thousands of VA staff could negatively interfere with connecting veterans to the support and services they need. The cuts threaten essential services like access to healthcare, mental health services and housing assistance.

Jeniece Roman / WSHU Gov. Ned Lamont

“You were there when we needed you. You stood up. You were 18, 19 years old, going far, field putting your lives at risk and we as a country cannot forget that,” Lamont said.

DeLauro calls the cuts unlawful. She said the loss of jobs for veterans and their families will threaten their livelihood and have them struggle to get essential services they need.

“It disrespects veterans who are valued. Who are sought-after employees in our federal workforce. Bringing their expertise, their experience and their patriotism to every single agency,” DeLauro said.