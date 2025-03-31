CT Trump, DOGE supporters accuse DeLauro of 'fearmongering' about Social Security

U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT-3) was in East Haven, Connecticut, on Monday to discuss her concerns about staffing cuts at the Social Security Administration.

The event at the town's senior center focused on increased wait times at Social Security centers and on the administration's hotline. DeLauro blamed federal workforce cuts, and said the reduction in services is an attack on the program that more than 80% of older Americans rely on.

She said cuts to payments might not be far off.

“These are benefits that Americans paid for and earned,” DeLauro said. “They are benefits that many seniors rely on to pay for essentials, groceries, medication and gas.”

Not long into her remarks, DeLauro was met with pushback from about 10 people in the crowd of around 100 who accused her of “fearmongering.”

The group, dressed in Trump and DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) shirts and hats, stood at the back of the meeting hall and recorded DeLauro’s entire speech. Periodically, one woman held up a sign that said “not true.”

DeLauro took questions from a few of the dissenters, including Bob Dowling, who identified himself as a former Democrat. Dowling said DeLauro was fearmongering, and said he thought Trump was the best president he’s ever seen.

Molly Ingram / WSHU Bob Dowling, (standing at the left) identified himself as a former Democrat in his eighties who agreed with what Trump and Musk were doing to shrink the federal workforce.

“Social Security has never been cut. It never will be cut,” Dowling said. “We'll see,” DeLauro replied.

“What Musk and Trump are trying to do is streamline these departments from the Pentagon down to Social Security so we can save money,” Dowling continued.

The group also asked DeLauro about her position on transgender athletes and the Southern border, which were drowned out by crowd noise and left mostly unanswered, save for a quick response from DeLauro about how Sen. Chris Murphy’s (D-CT) bipartisan border bill could have addressed the border crisis in 2024.

“What does this have to do with Social Security?” one crowd member yelled out. The conversation quickly turned back on topic.

Molly Ingram / WSHU A group of people wearing Trump and DOGE hats sit at the back of DeLauro's press conference.

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump said he would “always protect” Social Security.

His administration has also said the 26 offices they’re hoping to close this year, none of which are in Connecticut, are unused meeting rooms and won’t interfere with anybody’s jobs.

DeLauro disagreed, saying that any room where Social Security-related business is conducted — especially if it’s helping a payee with their benefits — is important.

Connecticut has 15 Social Security field offices and nearly 300 employees.

Camillie Pineiro is the president of AFGE Local 1164, representing federal workers. She said workforce cuts at the Social Security Administration means there are fewer people to staff phone lines, approve applications and send payments.

“You paid into Social Security,” Pineiro said. “You are entitled to those benefits. If the administration reduces the workforce and we are unable to pay you timely, that is a cut on your benefits. If the administration closes offices and you're unable to come in to bring your documents or conduct your business, that is a cut on your benefits. If the administration reduces phone services, that is also a cut on your services.”

Around 20% of Connecticut residents, and more than 80% of seniors nationwide, rely on Social Security payments.