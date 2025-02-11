CT bald eagle dies from bird flu

A bald eagle in Connecticut has died from bird flu.

UConn confirmed the death after testing an eagle found in the Danielson area in the northeast part of the state.

Brian Hess is a wildlife biologist with the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. He monitors the state’s eagle population.

“The effects on the population within the state, I’m not sure what impact this will have,” Hess said. “Bird flu has been going around for a very long time and we’ve been monitoring the strain for the past few years. The nesting bald eagles in the state have done quite well. I guess long term I can’t be sure, but you know, right now we’re just keeping an eye on things.”

Hess said the community can help monitor bird deaths by reporting sightings and location information on the state’s Wild Bird Mortality Database.

Christine Cummings founded A Place Called Hope, a birds of prey rehabilitation center in Killingworth. She said these types of birds are particularly susceptible.

“Raptors, of course, are the predatory birds that are out there eating the debilitated animals,” Cummings said. “So, they’re going to pick up animals that are already suffering from whatever viruses or poisonings or are already dead from those kinds of things. When they consume them, they can contract the virus of avian influenza. And they do not survive it.”

If you come across a dead bird, keep your pets away from it. Triple bag and dispose of it so no other animals or birds can eat it.