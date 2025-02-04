New Haven's $1 million child care grant held up by federal funding freeze

United Way of Greater New Haven has been awarded $973,000 to support Early Head Start (EHS), a national program that supports childcare for low-income babies, toddlers and pregnant people.

EHS provides access to child care, medical exams, and job training for parents. Families are automatically eligible for Early Head Start if they’re enrolled in SNAP, TANF or SSI.

The grant was awarded by the Department of Health and Human Services. United Way president Jennifer Heath said the money will support services for 88 kids in Hamden, West Haven and New Haven.

“I'm really proud of the life-changing work that we have been able to do to serve children and families,” Heath said.

However, Representative Rosa DeLauro (9-CT-3), who visited United Way on Tuesday, said the organization still hasn't received the money because of last week’s federal grant confusion .

A federal judge has since overturned the attempted freeze, but DeLauro said the problem wasn’t solved.

“That battle was won, and I've characterized it as a small battle of what I believe is going to be a long war,” DeLauro said. “I believe we will see continued attempts to go after these dollars. The country is still in chaos.”

Funding for Head Start was increased during the appropriations process in the last Congress, and the final funding bill received bipartisan support, according to DeLauro.

The Constitution grants Congress the power to appropriate federal funds.

“Donald Trump is looking at an illegal seizure of and stealing taxpayers' dollars and taking it away from families, and particularly from children,” DeLauro said. “It cannot stand. We will fight back.”

United Way and Early Head Start officials and DeLauro were unsure when the money would be available.