DeLauro secures funding for distressed CT farmers in government spending bill

U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) secured funding in the spending bill that Congress passed last week to help some distressed farmers in the state.

DeLauro is the ranking Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee.

She was able to include a special block grant for small and midsized specialty farms in New England, Hawaii and Alaska that struggled to access federal agricultural relief aid in the bill, which avoided a government shutdown.

“There were things in it Republicans liked that Democrats would have preferred to leave out. But that is the nature of government spending bills, they require compromise, which we accomplished,” she said in her closing remarks on the Continuing Resolution on Friday.

DeLauro drafted the provision in response to a severe 13-minute hailstorm on Aug. 26 that damaged several farms in Connecticut, including one in Northford owned by William Dellacamera.

The insurance coverage Dellacamera had on the farm only helped him recoup less than half of his $400,00 loss.