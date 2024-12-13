Tong elected to lead National Association of Attorneys General

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong (D) has been elected to serve as President-elect of the National Association of Attorneys General. The vote was unanimous.

His term begins in 2026.

The organization is a nonpartisan, national forum that provides expertise and guidance to the nation’s attorneys general.

Tong said his new position will allow him to help the wider attorneys general community.

“It means I will have a front and center role in holding the community of attorneys general together,” Tong said. “You know, we do so much work together: our work on the opioid and addiction crisis, our investigation and lawsuit against Meta, and our investigation of TikTok. We’re maybe the last public institution in which Democrats and Republicans work together seamlessly in a lot of ways. We’ve been doing so for a very long time, delivering for the people of our States.”

That bipartisanship, Tong said, is why his role is more important than ever.

“Political influences and polarization have infected our community and have impacted our ability to do our work,” Tong said. “But by and large, we are still very functional. We still respect each other. We work closely with each other. They are my colleagues, and I hope and believe they respect me as much as I respect them. That’s why this job is so important. In this moment, it is my duty and responsibility to use this institution, all of us, to try and hold our union together.”