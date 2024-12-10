NY and CT get $25 million for Long Island Sound restoration

Connecticut and New York have been awarded millions of federal dollars to continue restoring the Long Island Sound.

The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Long Island Sound Study announced more than $25 million in grants for 31 projects on Monday.

U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney (D-CT), who co-chairs the Long Island Sound Caucus, said that despite recent funding wins, the group still has a challenging year ahead.

“Looks like the final outcome for the FY2025 budget is going to be delayed until early next year. It’s a good reminder that we’ve got to stay vigilant to make sure the priorities of all these stakeholders are protected when, again, the negotiation about the final package comes into play,” Courtney said. “It’s going to be with a new cast of characters.”

The Future Fund 2024 grant supports projects that improve water quality in the sound by preventing stormwater and sewer run-off, which contains harmful nitrogen.

Katie Dykes leads the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. She said the state received $8 million — and that it will be matched and used for various projects.

“Water quality project awards in Connecticut range from watershed level action plans to onsite wastewater treatment systems, and to farms and even to Mystic Aquarium to assist with nutrient reduction,” Dykes said. “The funds were awarded for improvements to Ocean Beach Park in New London and for the development of a new coastal public access site utilizing nature-based solutions along the Mystic River in Stonington.”

The money will also be spent to remove marine debris and restore 280 acres of coastal habitat.