Back from Israel, Blumenthal calls for a ceasefire

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said he's more concerned than ever about a widening war between Israel and Hamas, but is still hoping for peace in the region.

He returned Friday from a trip to Israel with fellow Senator Linsdey Graham (R-SC). The pair met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, along with other leaders in the region.

“I think that Israel's success on the battlefield militarily needs to be matched by successful diplomacy now to seek cessation of the fighting, return of the hostages, normalizing relations among neighbors in the Middle East with Israel and of course, humanitarian aid,” Blumenthal said.

More than 40,000 people have been killed in the war since October 7, 2023 — most of them Palestinians in Gaza, according to the Associated Press .

“My hope is that the numbers of civilian casualties will be reduced, as I emphasized to the prime minister, and that the return of the hostages be emphasized as a goal,” Blumenthal said during a press conference about his trip on Monday.

One hundred U.S. soldiers will soon be deployed to Israel to operate an anti-missile system that was also provided by the U.S. Blumenthal said he supports that decision.

“It is to defend Israel against any additional missile attacks which reach some of their targets during the last barrage, as well as Americans who are in Israel and Israeli civilians,” Blumenthal said. “It is defensive only, and it sends a signal that America will be there for Israel.”