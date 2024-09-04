© 2024 WSHU
Expanded food pantry opens for veterans in CT

WSHU | By Molly Ingram
Published September 4, 2024 at 3:33 PM EDT
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) cuts the ribbon at the Veteran's Rally Point Food Pantry.
Brian Scott-Smith
/
WSHU
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) cuts the ribbon at the Veteran's Rally Point Food Pantry.

A newly expanded food pantry for veterans in Norwich, Connecticut reopened on Wednesday.

The pantry is based at the Easterseals Veterans Rally Point, a facility that provides services for active and retired military personnel.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), who is on the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee, said partnerships with private organizations like Easterseals are vital.

“It will draw additional resources, it will enlist the community in a vibrant and exciting way. Private philanthropy and community engagement are filling the gaps that exist right now,” Blumenthal said. “The Veterans Administration can’t do it alone.”

The pantry will support 70 to 80 veterans and their families monthly with food and personal supplies.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal and U.S. Representative Joe Courtney (D-CT-2) tour the facility.
Brian Scott-Smith
/
WSHU
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal and U.S. Representative Joe Courtney (D-CT-2) tour the facility.

Navy veteran Willow Clauson spoke at the ribbon-cutting ceremony. She said she recently lost her job and needs more than just financial support for her family.

“I’ve been here once a week, helping supplement my family with the groceries and food that we need,” Clauson said. “And it’s very hard for me to stand up here and not get emotional about it. Because it is hard, she’s right, it’s hard as a veteran to stand up and say 'Hey, look, I need help. Can you give me that helping hand?'”

According to a recent RAND Survey, 25% of junior military members are eligible for SNAP benefits. According to the Military Family Advisory Network, one in five military veterans and their families are currently experiencing food insecurity.
Connecticut News Veterans BenefitsU.S. MilitaryFood PantriesRichard Blumenthal
Molly Ingram
Molly is a reporter covering Connecticut. She also produces Long Story Short, a podcast exploring public policy issues across Connecticut.
