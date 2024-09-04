Expanded food pantry opens for veterans in CT

A newly expanded food pantry for veterans in Norwich, Connecticut reopened on Wednesday.

The pantry is based at the Easterseals Veterans Rally Point, a facility that provides services for active and retired military personnel.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), who is on the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee, said partnerships with private organizations like Easterseals are vital.

“It will draw additional resources, it will enlist the community in a vibrant and exciting way. Private philanthropy and community engagement are filling the gaps that exist right now,” Blumenthal said. “The Veterans Administration can’t do it alone.”

The pantry will support 70 to 80 veterans and their families monthly with food and personal supplies.

Navy veteran Willow Clauson spoke at the ribbon-cutting ceremony. She said she recently lost her job and needs more than just financial support for her family.

“I’ve been here once a week, helping supplement my family with the groceries and food that we need,” Clauson said. “And it’s very hard for me to stand up here and not get emotional about it. Because it is hard, she’s right, it’s hard as a veteran to stand up and say 'Hey, look, I need help. Can you give me that helping hand?'”

According to a recent RAND Survey, 25% of junior military members are eligible for SNAP benefits. According to the Military Family Advisory Network, one in five military veterans and their families are currently experiencing food insecurity.