Blumenthal celebrates launch of CT's first renewable diesel fuel

Connecticut will have access to fossil-free fuel within the state for the first time.

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) visited the renewable diesel location at the East Haven terminal on Thursday. Global Partners, an independent energy supplier, will store its renewable diesel there.

The company converts used oils from fast-food restaurants into renewable diesel. The fuel is then transported by boat to the state through the Port of New Haven, reducing the time regular diesel takes to travel interstate.

John McCusker is the vice president of Wholesale Marketing for Global Partners. He said renewable diesel offers the same performance as regular diesel with up to 75% lower emissions. The cleaner alternative can also be used in current vehicles without any need for modifications.

“This dramatic reduction in carbon emissions is crucial as we work together to meet climate goals,” McCusker said.

Blumenthal said the transportation sector was the largest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions in 2022, accounting for over 40% of statewide emissions. The state will look into renewable diesel as an option to power transportation. By 2030, Connecticut is required to reduce levels of greenhouse gas emissions to 45% below 2001 levels.

“This kind of fuel will save energy, save lives, save our planet. It’s really that monumental. Because that’s the direction our country needs to go,” Blumenthal said.

Blumenthal said businesses throughout the state will now have easier access to low-carbon fuel. He said it's a step towards reducing greenhouse gas emissions in Connecticut. On Thursday, the company announced a $5,000 donation of renewable diesel fuel to the Connecticut Food Share.

“A local nonprofit supporting families and individuals suffering from food insecurity,” McCusker said. “This renewable diesel will be used in the trucks the company moves throughout the state.”

The company is one of the largest liquid fuel storage networks in the North East. It supports bioheat and renewable diesel businesses. The company owns and operates 78 convenience stores across the state and supplies fuel to 255 stations statewide. In April, the company acquired the East Haven terminal to store diesel and gasoline. McCusker said the company also has terminals in Bridgeport and Wethersfield.