CT officials encourage residents to participate in 'Sales Tax-Free Week'

Connecticut residents can buy some items this week without having to pay the state’s sales and use tax.

The tax exemption applies to the purchase of clothing and footwear under $100. It applies for both in person and online retailers. Sales Tax-Free Week runs from Sunday, Aug. 18, through Saturday, Aug. 24. This year marks the 24th one-week sales tax holiday.

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz said there will also be sales from local business and national retailers. Bysiewicz encourages parents to utilize the Sales Tax-Free Week as a chance for families to shop for back-to-school needs.

“I know as families are challenged by inflation and energy cost and everything else, this is the time,” Bysiewicz said. “Parents and caregivers will have the opportunity to start their kids off right for the school year. So I want to encourage Connecticut residents to take advantage.”

Bysiewicz said the exemption applies to each eligible item regardless of how many of those items are sold to a customer on the same invoice. Residents can visit the Department of Revenue’s website for more information about qualifying purchases.

Connecticut Department of Revenue Services Commissioner Mark Boughton joined Bysiewicz last week to promote the week at The Shops at Evergreen Walk in South Windsor. Boughton wants to remind residents that the exemption applies to each individual item and not the total cost of a shopping transaction.

“So you could go to the counter with $500 worth of stuff and you would still not have to pay sales tax on it,” Boughton said.

Normally, shoppers are charged a 6.35% state sales tax per item. Boughton said the annual program cost the state close to $3 million to run the program.

“We want people to use this program, that's what it's here for,” Boughton said. “To help our families that are out there that are gearing up for school.”