CT nonprofit to deliver menstrual products to low-income schools

The Connecticut Public Health Department will spend nearly $2 million to stock public school restrooms with free menstrual products. The Diaper Bank of Connecticut will purchase tampons and menstrual pads in bulk, and distribute them to schools in low-income neighborhoods.

The move complies with Connecticut's Menstrual Equity Law, which requires public schools serving grades 3 through 12 to offer free period products in student restrooms.

“Four in five students either experienced themselves or they’ve seen their classmates experience not having these supplies, and this is taking away from critical classroom time,” said Jenny Kohl, project manager at The Diaper Bank of Connecticut.

Kohl said some families can’t afford menstrual products, but they're not luxury items. She called them "a basic human need."

"The goal here is really to set all of our students up for success, to be both comfortable in school and also feel empowered to take care of their own health,” Kohl said.

The Diaper Bank is working to distribute products to about 280 schools across the state.