Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to speak at Lieberman's memorial in D.C.

A memorial service for former U.S. senator and vice presidential candidate Joe Lieberman (I) will be held in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.

Lieberman died due to complications from a fall. He was 82 years old.

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), who spoke at Lieberman’s funeral in March, said the event will be focused on his commitment to bipartisanship. Lieberman had left the Democratic Party before his final term in the Senate, and was serving as a chairman at No Labels.

“This ceremony will be a tribute not just to Joe as a person, but his ethos as a public servant, his commitment to bipartisan cooperation, in support of Israel in our strong national defense and basic values of equal opportunity,” Blumenthal said.

Molly Ingram / WSHU CT Governor Ned Lamont delivers remarks about Joe Lieberman at his funeral. U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal sits in the front row.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is in town for a joint congressional address, is also expected to speak at the service.

Officials expect the visit to draw protests about the war in Gaza.

Blumenthal said Netanyahu’s appearance will not take attention away from the purpose of the event.

“Joe Lieberman was always his own person. Whoever attends that service simply will never detract from Joe as a person, what he did in his life, his model, as a mentor to so many of us, and as a leader.”

The service will be held at Washington Hebrew. Other expected speakers are Senator Susan Collins (R-ME), Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Al Gore and Lieberman’s wife, Hadassah Lieberman.