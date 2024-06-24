2 years after Dobbs — what’s changed in CT and NY?

Monday, June 24 marks two years since the Supreme Court released the Dobbs decision, overturning Roe v. Wade and the nationwide right to an abortion.

Lawmakers in Connecticut and New York marked the day with renewed calls to action.

Connecticut

Abortion is legal for up to 24 weeks in Connecticut. After 24 weeks, abortion is legal if the pregnant person’s health is at risk.

Connecticut leaders held a press conference to recommit the state as a safe haven for people who want to terminate their pregnancies.

In 2022, Connecticut passed legislation that allows advanced clinicians to provide first-trimester abortions and legally protects health care providers who treat out-of-state patients.

In 2023, the state began allowing pharmacists to prescribe birth control and made emergency contraceptives available in vending machines, as well as expanded gender-affirming care for college students.

Connecticut Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz (D) said she and the Lamont administration will continue fighting for reproductive rights.

“We are going to ensure that our administration uses reproductive rights policies. And we are going to work with our federal legislators to ensure that we restore rights to reproductive freedom, however, and whenever, we can.”

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said Connecticut is fortunate to have protections in place for people seeking abortions. At the federal level, Blumenthal is supporting legislation to enshrine Roe v. Wade in the U.S. Constitution.

“We're going to give Republican colleagues another chance to show who they are,” Blumenthal said. “The first order of business when the United States Senate returns in July will be the Women's Reproductive Freedom Act. The Women's Reproductive Freedom Act enshrines Roe v. Wade as a resolution of the United States Senate and protects women's rights. That will be on the calendar, the first legislative action before the United States Senate when we come back. And this measure will give our Republican colleagues a chance to show who they are, put them on record, and put this issue on the ballot in November.”

The Dobbs decision has resulted in 21 states banning or significantly restricting abortion rights, according to Planned Parenthood.

Planned Parenthood of Southern New England President Amanda Skinner said the court is poised to make another important decision that will affect pregnant people.

“The consequences will be catastrophic if the court allows states to ignore the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, a federal law protecting people's access to the care they need in emergency situations, including abortion, after nearly 48 years," Skinner said. “Unless the Supreme Court is willing to let pregnant people die or suffer serious complications, they must ensure that EMTALA remains in place.”

New York

Abortion is legal for up to 24 weeks in New York. After 24 weeks, you can still obtain an abortion if your health or pregnancy is at risk.

Since Dobbs, New York has passed protections for health care workers who provide abortions for out-of-state patients.

The Equal Rights Amendment is also on the ballot this November — New York voters will decide whether to enshrine the right to an abortion in the state Constitution. It would also forbid the state from denying private or state insurance for the procedure.

“I have three messages regarding the persistent assault on women's rights and women's rights to determine and make her own decisions about her own body,” Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) said. “And they are simple messages. Not here, not now, not ever.”