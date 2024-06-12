Visit the deep sea without leaving CT

An immersive exhibition that allows visitors to visit the deep sea without leaving land has opened at Connecticut’s Mystic Seaport Museum.

Voyage to the Deep – Underwater Adventures introduces visitors to the imaginary world of writer Jules Verne’s 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea.

Emma Ballenas, Mystic Seaport’s exhibits and special projects coordinator, said the touring exhibit is a fun experience for adults and children alike.

Brian Scott-Smith / WSHU The mythical captain Nemo's submarine.

“There’s all sorts of content for folks to engage with, which we’re really excited about. It is being offered in both English and Spanish,” Ballenas said. “So, you can come in and learn different rooms on a sub and how people lived. There’s a whole interactive where you can figure out if you would be a good submariner. You can learn all about Jules Verne and the other works that he created. We have a lot of content here about the ocean and the animals that you would see around you.”

Andrea Masullo from Mystic visited with her four-year-old son, Louis.

“It’s really interactive. It’s fun that you can touch all the levers and peek through the eyeholes, right, Louis? Do you have a part of it you really like,” Massulo asked her son.

“I really like the eyeholes,” he replied.

The exhibition is a partnership with the Australian National Maritime Museum.

It’s open until Labor Day. details can be found here.