Major reconfiguration of I-95 interchange in Meriden enters phase two

The second phase of a massive highway construction project is underway in Meriden, Connecticut.

It’s a redesign of the interchange that connects Interstate 91, Interstate 691, and Route 15.

Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto describes the old infrastructure as “one of the worst bottlenecks in the state.”

“I drive through here every single day on my way to and from work,” Eucalitto said. “And I can attest to how frustrating it is and how dangerous it is at times. This interchange was constructed in a different era with lower traffic volumes and different types of driving habits.”

By 2030, the interchange will have wider, multi-lane ramps and reconfigured acceleration and deceleration lanes.

“We can reduce crashes, we can save lives, we can eliminate congestion, and we can remove financial burdens off of Connecticut households,” Eucalitto said. “That's how we can improve lives through investments in transportation like this.”

Gov. Ned Lamont, Eucalitto, Federal Highway Administration Administrator Shailen Bhatt, and U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-CT-5) visited the construction site on Tuesday.

“This interchange is consistently one of the most congested and dangerous sections of highway in Connecticut, and when President Biden announced his plans to make historic investments to improve the nation’s infrastructure, I had this exact project in Meriden in mind as a priority that can benefit most,” Lamont said.

The three-phase project is expected to cost up to $500 million. It’s 80% funded by the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Act — state financing is covering the rest.

“It's great that we're able to provide federal support for a critical infrastructure component that's going to meet the needs of the people of Connecticut,” Bhatt said.

The project began with phase one in 2023 — that is expected to be finished in the next year.

Eucalitto said drivers can expect traffic around the work sites, and reminded them to move over and slow down to keep construction workers safe.

Updates on the project can be seen here.