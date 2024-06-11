4 Bridgeport campaign operatives arrested for 2019 election interference

Four people have been arrested for election interference in the City of Bridgeport’s 2019 mayoral race between current Mayor Joe Ganim (D) and State Senator Marilyn Moore (D), according to the State’s Chief Attorney.

The 2019 Democratic primary between Ganim and Moore was close — less than 300 votes decided the race. Complaints about absentee ballot fraud came soon after.

But they took years to be investigated and prosecuted by the state.

Moore said she wished the state had stepped in sooner.

“I hope that when, if these people are found guilty, that they are severely sanctioned for what they did, and I don't mean a $100 fine, a $200 fine. I mean, I think there should be some jail time for people who abused the system with absentee ballots,” Moore said.

The charges against the four, including Democratic Town Committee vice chairwoman Wanda Geter-Pataky and city councilman Alfredo Castillo, are not connected to the absentee ballot fraud that forced a primary redo in the 2023 mayoral race.

Gov. Ned Lamont (D) said he doesn't regret supporting Ganim, who won reelection earlier this year after months of legal challenges.

“Look, he's not been charged,” Lamont told reporters at an unrelated event. “But I think we now know who the four people are bringing charges against. Pay attention to them.”

A law passed during the last legislative session aims to speed up investigations into election fraud. The State Elections Enforcement Commission will now have 90 days to investigate election fraud claims.

SEEC waited three years to refer the 2019 case to state prosecutors.

Molly Ingram / WSHU Lamont talks to reporters about the four arrests connected to the 2019 Bridgeport mayoral elections.

“Justice delayed is justice denied,” Lamont said. “We're speeding things up.”

This fall, Connecticut voters will decide whether or not no-excuse absentee voting should be the law.

When asked if he thought the Bridgeport controversy would sway voters away from passing it, Lamont said he thought it would have the opposite effect.

“I think the fact that you see the state's attorney bringing charges against people who are trying to abuse the system or holding them accountable, I think that's going to make any of those that want to commit fraud like this again, think three times,” Lamont said.

According to the Chief State's Attorney, all four defendants are scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on June 24.