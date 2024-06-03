Biden brings his campaign to CT

President Joe Biden (D) is headed to Greenwich, Connecticut, for a campaign fundraiser on Monday night.

Governor Ned Lamont (D), who is on Biden’s Campaign National Advisory Board and will attend Monday’s dinner, said he’s excited about the visit.

“There's a lot of enthusiasm for it. we've got a restricted number of people who can be there because of the appetite for people to be there,” Lamont said.

The fundraiser will be held at the home of Richard and Lisa Plepler. Richard Plepler is the former CEO of HBO.

General admission is sold out — the lowest-priced tickets were $3,300.

Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy (D-CT), Representative Jim Himes, and former Senator Chis Dodd are expected to attend. Shonda Rhimes, creator and producer of the television shows Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal, is also on the guest list.

Biden won the state of Connecticut in the 2020 election by more than 400,000 votes.

Lamont said he believes this November's election will yield similar results.

“I think in Connecticut, President Biden's running strong,” Lamont said. “People share his values, and they worry about Donald Trump's values. You know, nationwide in those battleground states, you and I are looking at the same thing. They're very close.”