CT lawmakers end 2024 legislative session without acting on many bills

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published May 9, 2024 at 3:45 PM EDT
Connecticut State Capitol
Jessica Hill
/
AP
Connecticut Speaker of the House Matt Ritter speaks during opening session at the State Capitol, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in Hartford, Conn.

Connecticut lawmakers ended their legislative session at midnight on Wednesday without acting on many of the bills that had been pushed this year.

The bills that failed included one that would have gotten rid of a state tax credit for TV and filmmakers in Connecticut.

Another called for a study of an electric vehicle mandate. And one would have covered more undocumented children in the state’s HUSKY health care program for kids.

“What do you expect in a ninety-day session? The bills weren’t ready. We couldn’t do session days because bills weren’t ready," said House Speaker Mat Ritter, blaming this year's short legislative session.

Another reason is that lawmakers avoided making budget adjustments this year by appropriating unspent COVID relief money.

But some major bills were approved, including one that provides for broader elder care and another that expands the state’s paid sick days law.

“Paid sick days, though, basically got very close to the finish line last year. Had a sense of what was going to work early. That was very helpful,” Ritter said.

Another bill that was approved provides state aid to striking workers. It faces a possible veto from Gov. Ned Lamont, who said he is not supportive of the move.
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma