Will CT’s chief public defender keep her job? Decision expected soon

Connecticut’s Public Defender Services Commission is expected to decide whether or not Chief Public Defender TaShun Bowden-Lewis should keep her job in the coming weeks.

Bowden-Lewis was placed on administrative leave by the state’s Public Defender Services Commission in February. She has been the state’s chief public defender since the summer of 2022.

However, her time in the position has been bogged down by infighting among division employees.

She faces 16 charges from the commission, including unethical and untruthful behavior, bullying and instructing a subordinate to hack an adversary’s e-mail. Bowden-Lewis said she hasn’t violated state law and should keep her leadership position.

The commission, comprised of six members, held two public hearings regarding this issue in April.

At the final hearing on Thursday, Bowden-Lewis said her decisions as chief had been made with two priorities in mind: the clients and families the division serves and the agency's employees.

“This isn't personal, this is all business,” Bowden-Lewis said. “Therefore, it is inconceivable to me that anyone believes that I have made any decision within this agency with impermissible intent, or with a desire to hurt, offend or marginalize. To anyone that I have hurt, offended, or marginalized, it was not my intention and I do apologize.”

Bowden-Lewis’s attorney, Thomas Bucci, argued that she should remain in the position.

“She didn't use nepotism, didn't pad the budget, didn't steal from the agency,” Bucci said. “She's been trying to do her job. Recognize that the commission has oversight, but their oversight works hand in hand with the chief public defender's authority as well.”

In February, the public defenders’ union passed a vote of no confidence in Bowden-Lewis, 121-9. In a statement, the union said it supported her removal from the position if the commission saw fit.

A decision is expected in the coming weeks.