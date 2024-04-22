CT AI bill remains uncertain, despite approval by key legislative committee

A controversial bill to regulate AI has won the approval of a key Connecticut legislative committee, but passage of the bill in the state House and Senate remains uncertain.

“This bill remains something of a work in progress. I know I received outreach from both the trial lawyer and the Division of Criminal Justice with concern, even on the amended language,” said Representative Steve Stafstrom, co-chair of the Judiciary Committee.

The Lamont administration had expressed concern that the bill, which also calls for the creation of a so-called “Connecticut Citizens AI Academy,” might not be business-friendly.

The bill is aimed at regulating the use of artificial intelligence in business and prohibiting its use for deep fake pornography and election misinformation.

Senator James Maroney, author of the bill, said it's being tweaked to get buy-in from business.

“IBM announced their support of the bill. Microsoft has announced its support for the bill, as well. And so we’ve moved in ways that we’ve had people that opposed the bill coming together,” he said.

Many members of the Judiciary Committee remain skeptical. They said they will await the bill's final language when it gets to the House and Senate floor.