Former Stone Academy students get back on track

Students from the now-closed Stone Academy are getting back on track with their practical nursing education. That’s thanks to the Griffin Hospital School of Allied Health Careers, which is providing workforce training to more than 30 students — for free.

Stone Academy, a for-profit college with three branches in Connecticut, closed suddenly last year. It had faced questions from the state Office of Higher Education about its faculty qualifications and training methods.

Now, students who had been studying at the school can continue their education with the Griffin Health Practical Nursing Teach-out Program, developed with help from the attorney general’s office.

The program includes 10 months of training. Executive Dean Dr. Amanda Bell runs it.

“That will require, at any given week, four to five-day participation, two days of didactic — that's in the classroom setting,” Bell said. “And then that is kind of sprinkled with case studies, skills labs, some simulation, and then the two days of clinical to meet the state requirements for the person-centered teaching piece with the clinical.”

Around 40 students have already enrolled and are scheduled to begin on Monday, April 15.

Considering the circumstances, Bell said she wasn't expecting the students to have a positive outlook on the situation. But when she spoke to the students, she was surprised.

“They have put everything they have experienced in the rearview mirror; they are just looking ahead,” Bell said. “They're excited to be starting with us.”

Griffin Health, with the help of the Office of the Attorney General, has identified 100 additional students who are eligible for the program. More information is available here.

“We have not heard from them yet,” Bell said. “But we would love to hear from them because there still is an opportunity for these students to have that free education through the teach-out process.”

The Griffin Health practical nursing program typically costs $28,000 and requires 14 months of training. A partnership with the state Office of Higher Education covers costs for students eligible for the teach-out program.