CT's Secretary of the State wants to inspire college students to work elections

Connecticut is recruiting college students to be paid poll workers this November.

The NextGen Elections program targets college students because they are more comfortable with technology and better prepared to take over from Connecticut’s aging poll workers, who are mostly retirees. Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas spoke at the launch of the program at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield on Tuesday.

“Elections have changed. There is a lot more technology. It’s data-based work. So young people are well-equipped to learn these systems very quickly. And I think those skill sets will be needed as we move into the future,” she said.

The students will be trained to serve as poll moderators throughout the state. Thomas said that the need for tech-savvy election workers is greater than ever with the implementation of early voting in Connecticut this year.

“I think young people understand technology. They understand swatting. They understand all the things that we hear about in the election space now. So they were poised to move the field forward,” Thomas said.

The eight-hour training program will be primarily virtual and take place in September and October leading up to November’s election.

College students interested can apply here.