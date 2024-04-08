Ticks are on the rise in CT. Here’s what the state is doing to help

It’s spring — and warmer weather brings ticks. Tick-borne illnesses in Connecticut have been on the rise in recent years, according to scientists at the state’s Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES).

CAES tested around 4,000 ticks from around Connecticut last year — 26% were infected with Lyme disease, 8.3% were infected with babesiosis, and 2.4% were infected with anaplasmosis.

“In Connecticut and throughout the United States, ticks and tick-borne diseases have increased substantially,” CAES’s Dr. Goudarz Molaei said. “And the geographic range of these ticks has substantially expanded.”

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) visited CAES on Monday. He said the bugs are becoming more prevalent because of climate change — they prefer warmer weather.

“The collection of tick-borne diseases debilitate and even destroy lives in Connecticut and all around the country,” Blumenthal said. “And they are growing worse. We're battling ticks, and the ticks are threatening to win.”

CAES has received over $200,000 in federal funding to continue its research on the state’s ticks.

Molaei said that money will be used to fund existing projects.

“Those include our understanding of the Powassan and the reason for its increase, understanding of the Rocky Mountain spotted fever and the reasons for recent increases in the number of cases,” Molaei said. “We are investigating the Gulf Coast tick, its phenology, biology and infection status. We are also investigating the reasons in some areas for reduced engagement with tick testing laboratories in rural areas.”

Molly Ingram / WSHU (L-R) Dr. Goudarz Molaei, CT Agricultural Experiment Station Director Dr. Jason White, U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal

CAES received almost 6,000 ticks in 2023. More than 70% were backlegged or deer ticks, around 20% were American dog ticks, and 5% were lone star ticks.

Connecticut residents can submit a tick for testing by following guidance from their municipal health department, which will forward the bug to the CAES. The CAES tests ticks free of charge.

To avoid ticks, the CDC recommends staying out of tall grass, wearing protective clothing and repellent with products containing 0.5% permethrin, and checking pets and children for ticks after being outside.