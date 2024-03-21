Ahead of 2024 election, SHU poll finds Americans divided on future of health care

Many Americans believe the U.S. health care system needs to be revamped, according to a poll released by Sacred Heart University.

Citing concerns about health insurance, challenges facing low-income and underserved communities and shortages of health care professionals and new health workers, the poll revealed that Americans largely lacked faith in the country's healthcare infrastructure.

Of the 2,000 participants surveyed nationwide, 43.8% said that concerns over lack of insurance or inadequate coverage were major barriers.

Survey results indicated that Americans generally want citizens to have wide access to health care. However, there are differences between how people want that coverage to expand.

While over half of those surveyed said that universal health care would improve coverage in the United States, a smaller percentage of 28.5% were concerned that universal coverage would put too much pressure on health care and lead to worse patient outcomes.

“They want everyone, all people, to have access to health care, and do understand that if we’re all healthy, then we are all better off,” said Christina Gunther, the lead researcher behind the survey. “There is the concern that universal care would burden the US economy.”

The survey also showed implications for the 2024 presidential election — as its results indicate that voters on both sides of the aisle will be more willing to choose a candidate more supportive of sustainable health care practices.

“Democrats and Republicans really do converge. They understand that sustainability is a key issue,” Gunther said.

