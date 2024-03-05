Blumenthal says early PACT Act expansion will help millions more toxic-exposed vets

Military veterans who were exposed to dangerous chemicals can now directly enroll in VA health care without first applying for benefits. The expansion comes eight years earlier than the 2022 PACT Act originally called for.

Toxic-exposed veterans who served as far back as the Vietnam War can now bypass the VA benefit application process and enroll directly in VA health care.

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) called the move "simple justice" at a news conference this week.

“This kind of health care will be available to every veteran, regardless of when or how they served, what time, or any of the other details — no questions asked," Blumenthal, a member of the Veterans Affairs Committee, said. "You deserve it. You earned it. You'll get it.”

The expansion applies to veterans who were exposed to hazardous toxins overseas as well as those who never deployed but were exposed while training or serving in the U.S.

"It's coming early, but it's coming too late," Amy Antioho said. Her husband, Peter, died of brain cancer in 2020. An Army veteran from Berlin, Connecticut, Peter was exposed to toxic fumes at a burn pit in Afghanistan.

Standing beside Blumenthal, Antioho said veterans have earned health care from the VA.

"I know Peter would be very proud of all of us for doing the right thing," she said.

Blumenthal said about 500,000 veterans have enrolled so far, and millions more are now eligible. He urged veterans to enroll onlineimmediately, even if they’re not sick.

President Joe Biden signed the PACT Act into law in 2022, expanding VA benefits for veterans and families who were exposed to toxins including burn pits, nuclear waste, herbicides and other chemicals.