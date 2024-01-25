New London church partially collapses

A church partially collapsed Thursday in downtown New London.

The steeple fell through the roof of Engaging Heaven Church building, formally The First Congregational Church.

At approximately 1:30 p.m., first responders closed down the intersections of State Street and Union Street.

New London Mayor Michael Passero said responders are searching through debris.

No injuries have been reported yet.

“We have deployed state emergency services personnel and equipment to assist in response efforts," Governor Ned Lamont said in a statement. "I urge everyone in the area to follow the direction of law enforcement and other first responders who are working to keep the community safe."

