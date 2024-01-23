New Haven police officer's firing overturned for being driver that injured Randy Cox

A state labor arbitration board has overturned the dismissal of a New Haven police officer charged in connection with Randy Cox’s injuries during transport in 2022.

The Connecticut State Board of Mediation and Arbitration voted last week to reverse the firing of Officer Oscar Diaz in the case of Randy Cox, who was partially paralyzed while being transported to a city detention center.

In June 2022, Diaz was driving the van Cox was in when he slammed on the brakes to avoid a collision. Cox was left unsecured and hit a wall. Four police officers were fired. The city has already agreed to a $45 million settlement of a civil court case.

State arbitrators ruled that Diaz did not commit all the violations with which he was charged.

Mayor Justin Elicker and Police Chief Karl Jacobson said they strongly disagree with the ruling. The police department is pursuing state decertification of Diaz.

Cox was arrested on weapons charges, which were later dropped.