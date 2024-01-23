© 2024 WSHU
New Haven police officer's firing overturned for being driver that injured Randy Cox

WSHU | By Shelley Hassman Kadish
Published January 23, 2024 at 9:06 AM EST
FILE - In this image taken from police body camera video provided by New Haven Police, Richard "Randy" Cox, center, is pulled from the back of a police van and placed in a wheelchair after being detained by New Haven Police on June 19, 2022, in New Haven, Conn. New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson's recommended Tuesday, March 21, 2023, that four officers be fired for mistreating Cox, a Black man who became paralyzed from the chest down last year in a police van that braked suddenly. (New Haven Police via AP, File)
HOGP/AP
/
New Haven Police
In this image taken from police body camera video provided by New Haven Police, Richard "Randy" Cox, center, is pulled from the back of a police van and placed in a wheelchair after being detained by New Haven Police on June 19, 2022, in New Haven, Conn.

A state labor arbitration board has overturned the dismissal of a New Haven police officer charged in connection with Randy Cox’s injuries during transport in 2022.

The Connecticut State Board of Mediation and Arbitration voted last week to reverse the firing of Officer Oscar Diaz in the case of Randy Cox, who was partially paralyzed while being transported to a city detention center.

In June 2022, Diaz was driving the van Cox was in when he slammed on the brakes to avoid a collision. Cox was left unsecured and hit a wall. Four police officers were fired. The city has already agreed to a $45 million settlement of a civil court case.

State arbitrators ruled that Diaz did not commit all the violations with which he was charged.

Mayor Justin Elicker and Police Chief Karl Jacobson said they strongly disagree with the ruling. The police department is pursuing state decertification of Diaz.

Cox was arrested on weapons charges, which were later dropped.
Shelley Hassman Kadish
As a member of the WSHU Public Radio news team since 1991, Shelley Hassman-Kadish has worn many hats. But more importantly as far as listeners are concerned, Shelley is a trusted voice on WSHU.
