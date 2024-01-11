© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

AI taskforce to propose a centralized, high-powered computer center in CT

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published January 11, 2024 at 5:57 PM EST
The Connecticut State Capitol building.
Molly Ingram
/
WSHU
The Connecticut State Capitol building.

Connecticut needs a state-funded, high-powered computer center to keep its educational institutions and businesses relevant in the rapidly developing field of artificial intelligence.

That’s the recommendation made by the Connecticut Academy of Science and Engineering to the state’s AI taskforce.

“That high-performance computer center has come up in a lot of our research. When you look at the hospitals, the research universities, the insurance companies that we have in Connecticut, how can we become a national leader in health tech and health AI?” said state Senator James Maroney, co-chair of the AI taskforce.

It's part of proposals for lawmakers to consider in the upcoming legislative session.

"The taskforce will also propose a framework on regulations, growing businesses and workforce development," Maroney said. "So that we can create something that would not just help Connecticut but that we can work beyond our borders and hopefully serve as a model for other states to follow.”

The AI legislation is expected to be ready by the end of the month.

The state General Assembly reconvenes on Feb. 7.
Tags
Connecticut News artificial intelligenceconnecticut state legislatureState lawmakersConnecticut General Assembly
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma