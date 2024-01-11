AI taskforce to propose a centralized, high-powered computer center in CT

Connecticut needs a state-funded, high-powered computer center to keep its educational institutions and businesses relevant in the rapidly developing field of artificial intelligence.

That’s the recommendation made by the Connecticut Academy of Science and Engineering to the state’s AI taskforce.

“That high-performance computer center has come up in a lot of our research. When you look at the hospitals, the research universities, the insurance companies that we have in Connecticut, how can we become a national leader in health tech and health AI?” said state Senator James Maroney, co-chair of the AI taskforce.

It's part of proposals for lawmakers to consider in the upcoming legislative session.

"The taskforce will also propose a framework on regulations, growing businesses and workforce development," Maroney said. "So that we can create something that would not just help Connecticut but that we can work beyond our borders and hopefully serve as a model for other states to follow.”

The AI legislation is expected to be ready by the end of the month.

The state General Assembly reconvenes on Feb. 7.