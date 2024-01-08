Calls for Bridgeport city council member to resign after derogatory comments

Bridgeport City Council leaders are calling for the resignation of a councilwoman for making derogatory comments about the city’s Muslim community, the police chief and other city staff.

Councilwoman Maria Pereira made the comments following the Ctity Council's passage of a resolution in support of a ceasefire in Gaza on Tuesday.

Pereira was one of only two votes against the resolution.

"It's unfortunate that she called Muslims who attended the council meeting a 'mob of thugs,' and gave them her middle finger," said Council President Aidee Nieves.

"She took this a little personally and a little too far. And we can’t do that,” Nieves said.

But council leaders do not have the power to remove Pereira from her seat.

“We can remove her from committees until she apologizes. But at the same time, you know, the community that voted her in are the ones that have to hold her accountable,” Nieves added.

Pereira has called the move political, and added that none her constituents are calling for her to resign.