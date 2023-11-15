A new microtransit program will make travel easier in CT

Connecticut leaders are promoting a new microtransit program that they say will make traveling around the state easier.

The program will allow phone users to request shuttles, cutting down on wait times at bus stops and other transportation hubs.

It’s in an effort to bridge the gaps between travelers' first and last mile by going places that bus and rail routes don’t cover.

Connecticut transportation spokesperson Josh Morgan will oversee the pilot program. He said each of the nine participating districts will get money based on a variety of factors.

“Overall it’s about $20 million in funding for these communities and for the transit district,” Morgan said. “That funding is based on estimates of how long the service will run, the operational hours as well as what they may be charging for fares to use the service.”

If the trial is successful, it could be extended to other areas of the state.

It’s due to start in 2024.