After Bridgeport primary election is overturned, Gomes urges in-person voting

Ebong Udoma A poster outside Bridgeport mayoral candidate John Gomes campaign headquarters in Bridgeport

Bridgeport mayoral candidate John Gomes wants his supporters to vote in-person in next Tuesday’s general election.

It would ensure that the winner is not determined by yet another controversial absentee ballot count, he said at a press briefing at his campaign headquarters in Bridgeport on Thursday.

Absentee ballot fraud played a role in Mayor Joe Ganim’s victory over Gomes in the city’s September primary, according to a ruling by Bridgeport Superior Court Judge William Clark on Wednesday.

Both are on the ballot for next Tuesday’s general election.

The Gomes campaign is concerned there’s still absentee ballot harvesting going on in the city.

“We’ll send that message out very clearly to the people of Bridgeport, the voters of Bridgeport, that the best way possible right now that we have to execute a fair election is to show up and vote in person,” Gomes said.

Ganim said the city is exploring the possibility of an appeal and he also wants a fair election process.

“We will explore all legal options that are available to us, including the possibility of appealing the court's decision,” Ganim said.

“We all want a fair election process. Right now, I am focused on the general election happening this Tuesday, November 7 in which I am the Democratic nominee for mayor. We need the voters of Bridgeport to come out and support the process," Ganim added.

Ganim and Gomes are on the ballot, along with Republican David Herz, and petitioning candidate Lamond Daniel.

The judge ordered a new primary if Ganim wins the general election on Nov 7. If Gomes wins on Tuesday, he is the new mayor.