CT kicks in $7 million for new affordable housing project in New Haven

Connecticut has released $7 million in state funding to support a new affordable housing project in New Haven.

The new building will be located on Whaley Avenue, next to St. Lukes, and replace the old Papa Johns. It will include 55 units — 49 of which will be only available to families living at or below 30% of the area median income.

Construction is scheduled to begin next fall.

Governor Ned Lamont said he’s happy to support the project because he likes the direction the city is going in.

“I think New Haven gets it right,” Lamont said. “I love the smart development I see here. I love the growth. I love the opportunity. I love where this city is going.”

According to Housing Authority director Karen DuBois-Walton, there are more than 34,000 people on the waitlist for affordable housing in New Haven. Around 75% of them already live in the city.

Molly Ingram / WSHU The construction is expected to be finished in 2026.

DuBois-Walton said this project is a step in the right direction.

“This will expand housing that's affordable,” DuBois-Walton said. “We are not tearing down and replacing units that were already here. This is new inventory. These are new units coming on board.”

The project will cost $34.4 million in total.

$1.8 million will be spent to transform the part of Whaley avenue around the new building. The goal is to make it more pedestrian friendly.

“This is a dangerous road,” Mayor Justin Elicker said. “It is not only one of the most traveled roads by vehicles, but also one of the most traveled roads by pedestrians and cyclists. And we have had some pretty significant crashes along this corridor, including some pedestrian fatalities.”

Part of the state funding will also make the area safer for pedestrians with traffic calming infrastructure.

Both parts of the project are expected to be finished in March 2026.