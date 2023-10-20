Connecticut rail fares set to increase amid service cuts

Fares on some of Connecticut’s rail lines will increase by 4.5% in November— and rail service in some areas will be reduced.

It’s an attempt to save money and cut down on trains that have seen a drop in ridership since the pandemic.

The state is instead investing $18 million into new bus routes.

Fares are set to increase on the New Haven, Hartford and Shore Line East commuter rails. The state is also removing 21 trains from service before the end of the year.

Shore Line East will be the most impacted: 30% of their weekday trains will no longer run.

Most of the cuts on the New Haven line were made to Friday trains.

State Senator Tony Hwang (R-Fairfield), the ranking member on the Transportation Committee, called the public hearings held on the now-approved proposals a “total joke.”

“This is how you kill a railroad,” Hwang said. “Cut service. Raise fares. Discourage ridership. Then ridership drops. That scenario then provides more excuses for further cuts. The state is now asking commuters to pay more for less service.”

This comes as the state plans to introduce 12 new bus routes. Those changes are expected to take effect in 2024.