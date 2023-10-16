Mayor Joe Ganim to testify in alleged Bridgeport absentee ballot fraud trial

Mayor Joe Ganim is to testify in Bridgeport Superior Court on Tuesday in a case involving alleged absentee ballot abuse in the city’s Democratic primary.

Ganim won the September primary based on the absentee ballot count.

But two people who worked on his campaign invoked the 5th Amendment right on Friday.

Wanda Geter-Pataky, a city employee, who has been placed on paid administrative leave pending investigation, and Enieda Martinez, a former city councilwoman who is running on Ganim’s slate to take back her seat, both said they wouldn’t incriminate themselves.

They were confronted in court with surveillance video that showed them repeatedly using absentee ballot drop boxes before the September primary.

“I think it's sad that election officials and campaign volunteers in the city of Bridgeport are forced to take the Fifth Amendment privilege against self incrimination,” said Bill Bloss, the attorney for John Gomes, Ganim’s opponent who is challenging the result of the primary.

“There was concerted activity,” Bloss said. “You see ballots being handed to other people. You see her escorting people to the drop box. You see her giving ballots, walking to the truck, with the fellow with the ballots.”

“The number of people voting at the drop boxes doesn't match with the number of envelopes with no postmarks and no stamps. This is quite clear evidence that absentee ballots were mishandled.” he added.

Ganim has denied involvement in the absentee ballot scandal, but Bloss has subpoenaed him to testify.