In the face of climate change, New Haven recognized for sustainable efforts

The City of New Haven is first in the state to achieve gold status from an organization that recognizes efforts toward sustainability.

Sustainable CT describes itself as a creation “by towns, for towns,” which most of the state’s 169 cities and towns have joined to share best practices and access funding. Six years ago, the organization began awarding bronze or silver status for municipal efforts, and 68 have achieved one or more levels of certification.

This year, gold was added.

Laura Francis, co-chair of the board, said to earn gold, a municipality had to dive deeper in three areas: equity, climate change and multi-town collaborations.

For example, she said, “New Haven led collaborations with other towns to improve watershed protection and to provide support and resources for people experiencing homelessness.”

Melinda Tuhus / WSHU The view from East Rock Park at New Haven's largest high school, Wilbur Cross, equipped with solar panels.

The award was given at the top of New Haven’s iconic East Rock Park, where people could look down on some of the city’s efforts, like the roof of a high school covered in solar panels; a view of Long Island Sound where a multi-million dollar project is underway to protect the shoreline from rising seas; and a growing number of bike lanes to promote safe, sustainable transportation.

Mayor Justin Elicker accepted the award on behalf of the city,

“And you see people are wanting to live in a place like New Haven because it allows them to be climate-friendly and live lives that are actually better for themselves, as well,” he said.