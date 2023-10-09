Connecticut election officials investigate where Bridgeport Democratic Party leader lives

Connecticut election enforcement officials are investigating whether Bridgeport’s Democratic Town Committee chairman lives in the city.

The State Election Enforcement Commission's investigation is prompted by a complaint that longtime Bridgeport Town Committee chairman Mario Testa lives in Monroe.

It’s part of the agency’s wider probe into election irregularities following an absentee ballot scandal in the city’s Democratic primary for mayor.

Testa and other top local Democratic party officials have been rumored to live outside the city for years, said Gemeem Davis, co-director of the advocacy group Bridgeport Generation Now.

“We’ve had scandal after scandal under his leadership. And it is very clear that he had a business here in Bridgeport and wanted to be in control of the levers of power here and has been for years,” Davis said.

She said the state Democratic Party should step in.

“We really need our state party to make sure that people who are trying to represent Democrats in Bridgeport are actually people who live in Bridgeport and not people who want to hold power or wield power over us,” said Davis.

Testa said there’s no truth to the rumors and that he lives in Bridgeport.