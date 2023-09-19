Lamont to Bridgeport election fraud investigators: “Leave no stone unturned”

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said he wants investigators to “leave no stone unturned” when looking into claims of election fraud in Bridgeport.

He urged the public to wait for the results of an investigation into a video of a Joe Ganim supporter stuffing the absentee ballot box before questioning the electoral process.

“I saw those videos,” Lamont said. “They were disturbing. That said, don't jump to conclusions. I say that every time. But I really want to thoroughly investigate this. The integrity of our electoral system is so important. I have to make sure that people have confidence.”

Ganim beat primary challenger John Gomes by a few hundred absentee votes in the Sept. 12 Democratic primary.

Gomes has filed complaints with the State Election Enforcement Commission (SEEC). The commission is expected to announce if they will be investigating the claims on Wednesday.

“I want to make sure that the investigators move and move quickly,” Lamont said. “And if the courts are going to be involved, as early as tomorrow, I want them to make a quick decision.”

Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas made similar statements.

She said her office does not have the jurisdiction to investigate the claims, but urged SEEC to take the case.

“If they need additional resources to speed up this timeline, I urge the state to provide them,” Thomas said. “We have no authority to investigate criminal matters. I understand that the Bridgeport Police are investigating the videotape. And again, I urge a quick and thorough investigation.”