Bridgeport opens new family health and wellness center

Ebong Udoma Bridgeport City Council President Aidee Nieves (3rd from left) and other city officials outside Bridgeport Health Department's new opened Family Health and Wellness Clinic at 99 Middle Street, downtown.

Bridgeport has opened a new family and wellness center downtown. It replaces the city’s health department clinic that had been a fixture on the East Side of Bridgeport for decades.

The Bridgeport Health Department’s East Side clinic had to be relocated because the building it was in was too old and had to be shut down by the city, according to officials.

The new location downtown on Middle Street is easily accessible to residents, said Bridgeport City Council President Aidee Nieves.

“The most important part is that it is close to transportation.” Nieves said. “And it's right downtown so, even if our seniors who live, maybe less than two blocks away, have an issue, they can come down and see a nurse.”

The new family and wellness center is in a building that had previously been used as a private healthcare facility.

“It was kind of move-in ready. You know it was just some cleaning and some painting and some things had to be done to make sure it was operable according to state standards for a health clinic,” Nieves said.