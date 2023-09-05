Blumenthal prepared for a budget fight as Senate returns

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said he is prepared for a tough budget fight as he returns to Washington this week.

The U.S. Senate expects to vote on a short-term spending bill this month to avoid an October government shutdown.

The Democratic majority in the Senate will resist the budget cuts proposed by House GOP members.

“This fight will make a difference to Connecticut and to every state around the country. We are talking here about basic fairness,” Blumenthal said.

Blumenthal added the cuts would violate the agreement earlier this year over the debt limit between President Joe Biden and Kevin McCarthy.

The Biden administration has pushed for Congress to pass a short-term continuing resolution to allow more time to negotiate long-term spending bills.