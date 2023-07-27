Stamford cop responding to call strikes, kills well-known pastor

The husband of a Stamford police commissioner was killed by a police cruiser on Wednesday afternoon.

Reverend Tommie Jackson, 69, had been crossing Wire Mill Road at the time of the incident.

According to authorities, the cruiser was headed to a call. The officer made an evasive steering maneuver to avoid hitting Jackson, but hit him in the westbound lane.

Jackson sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

He was described by Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons as a pillar in the community because of his work as Pastor at Rehoboth Fellowship Church and Faith Tabernacle Church.

“Reverend Jackson’s decades of service and leadership made an indelible impact on the City of Stamford,” Simmons said. “ I was honored to call him a friend and I will greatly miss his positive energy, wonderful sense of humor, and infectious smile.”

His wife, Dorye Jackson, has served as one of the city’s police commissioners since last year. They had two children together.

The Connecticut State Police are investigating the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to contact Detective Corey Clabby at corey.clabby@ct.gov or Detective Ryan Hackett at ryan.hackett@ct.gov.