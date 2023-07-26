Despite staffing shortages, Bridgeport police say violent crime has dropped since last year

Violent crime in Bridgeport has seen a significant decrease since last year.

This comes as the city’s police force is down 60 officers, and is struggling to recruit more.

Shooting incidents in Bridgeport have dropped more than 30% since this time last year. Non-fatal shooting victims have decreased by 40%, and fatal shooting victims have decreased by 33%.

Mayor Joe Ganim attributes the drop to the police department’s large social media presence. The department has posted crime updates and showcased its work in the community to build trust among residents.

“With safety being my number one priority in Bridgeport, I’m very happy that we are starting to see a decline in our crime statistics,” Ganim said. “Our residents deserve to feel safe, especially during the warmer seasons, so our children and families can enjoy all the amenities and events that Bridgeport has to offer.”

Police Chief Roderick Porter said despite the department’s hiring struggles, they have been able to increase officer presence downtown.

Porter said that has made residents feel safer.

“We’re currently down 60 officers but have managed to increase our police presence downtown and increase community efforts throughout our department in recent months,” Porter said. “In turn, the residents of Bridgeport have begun to feel safer and I’m very humbled to know our efforts are paying off.”