Senate to discuss national defense bill

The U.S. Senate will begin discussions on the passage of its own version of the National Defense Authorization Act this week. This comes after the House of Representatives passed a version of the bill with controversial amendments.

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said Tuesday that the Senate will vote on the version of the bill drafted by the Senate Armed Services Committee. Blumenthal said far-right extremists added amendments in the House version of the bill which passed in a vote on Friday.

The House bill amendments contain restrictions on reproductive rights, transgender care and diversity training.

Blumenthal said he pledges to fight for the Senate's version of the bill to get passed.

“We will have a showdown, it will be a buzzsaw. When the conference committee begins involving the Senate and the House versions, which will be radically different but I can pledge that I will fight these culture war provisions. I will stand strong and speak out against them,” Blumenthal said.

Blumenthal said the Senate cannot support a bill that threatens fundamental liberties and rights for service men and women.

“For the first time in the House, a group of far-right extremists have succeeded in adding a toxic brew of far-right culture war provisions,” Blumenthal said.

Blumenthal said the Senate version of the bill has overwhelming bipartisan support and is expected to vote on the bill as early as this week.

The Senate bill includes an increase of funding in weapons platforms, workforce development and an extension of survival benefits for Federal Guard and Reserve members.