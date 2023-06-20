Blumenthal introduces legislation that aims to prevent Black maternal deaths

Pregnancy complications kill more people in America than in any other industrialized country.

According to U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and the CDC, pregnancy is three times more deadly for Black individuals than it is for white individuals.

“Race is a risk factor,” Blumenthal said. “Zip codes are a risk factor for health care. These disparities are simply unconscionable in the greatest country in the history of the world.”

Last week, an autopsy of American Olympic sprinter Tori Bowie revealed that she died due to childbirth complications. Bowie, a 32-year-old Black woman, was 8 months pregnant and believed to be in labor at the time of her death.

Advocates said Bowie’s death proves that social and economic status does not guarantee a safe pregnancy.

Connecticut State Representative Robyn Porter, a member of the Appropriations Committee, increased funding for doulas and midwives this legislative session.

It’s in an attempt to stop the preventable deaths, which Porter said are due to racism and implicit bias.

“We have to listen to women, and Black women in particular, and not dismiss their concerns,” Porter said.

Blumenthal wants the federal government to pledge $1 billion to support 13 bills to curb the maternal health crisis.

The bills focus on nutrition, the environment and organizations that support pregnant people.