© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Bridgeport officials celebrate a significant increase in state aid

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published June 14, 2023 at 8:22 AM EDT
Connecticut Comptroller Sean Scanlon with Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim and Bridgeport state representatives Christopher Rosario and Antonio Felipe at a City Hall news conference on the benefits for city employees from the state approved municipal pension reform on Tuesday June13, 2023.
Ebong Udoma
/
WSHU
Connecticut Comptroller Sean Scanlon with Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim and state representatives Christopher Rosario and Antonio Felipe at a Bridgeport City Hall news conference on the benefits for city employees from the state approved municipal pension reforms on Tuesday June13, 2023.

According to Mayor Joe Ganim, Bridgeport residents won’t see an increase in city taxes in the next fiscal year that begins on July 1.

That’s thanks to a significant increase in state aid secured in the 2023 state legislative session, the mayor said at a City Hall annex news conference with Connecticut State Comptroller Sean Scanlon.

A big part of the state aid to Bridgeport is $8 million in municipal pension payments made possible by reforms to the Connecticut Municipal Employee Retirement System that was approved by lawmakers.

Despite cities and their employees making full contributions, CMERS pension debt has increased from $332 million to $1.3 billion since 2016, said Scanlon, who negotiated the deal.

“But the taxpayers are not on the hook for these egregious increases,” Scanlon said, explaining the significance of the deal. It provides $32 million in state funding in the coming fiscal year and $843 million over the next three decades to pay the municipal employee pensions.

“Their pension will be there for them,” Scanlon said. “And the next generation of cops and firefighters and workers, here in this city will have that pension that is so important to these families.”

Mayor Ganim said the deal will help keep Bridgeport taxes down.

“Not on the backs of anyone. But in partnership with all the people who made a commitment to work in public service in the city and beyond,” Ganim said

Ganim also thanked members of the city’s delegation to the state General Assembly.

Members of the delegation secured additional aid including $15 million for renovations to Bridgeport’s downtown entertainment arena, and an increase in state payments in lieu of taxes for the city's tax-exempt properties.

Tags
Connecticut News Sean ScanlonConnecticut ComptrollerPensionsRetirement FundJoe GanimBridgeportEbong Udoma
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma