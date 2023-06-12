Mashantucket Pequot company hires new senior leader to expand business

The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation is making efforts to expand its business enterprises through its company Command Holdings.

Command Holdings is a Mashantucket-owned community of companies. The tribe has hired a senior leader in its effort to expand the scale of its companies

Command Holdings John Dicus

The tribe has now hired John Dicus as director of Business Integration and Compliance. The role oversees compliance standards for government contracting. CEO Jon Panamaroff said Dicus will work on business integration and the creation of new enterprises.

“We’re really in this opportunity of growing from a small business to a mid-market business. And as we’re building from a mid-market business to a large business, we have to make sure that we put all of the systems in place,” Panamaroff said.

Dicus previously worked as Seattle District Lead Business Opportunity Specialist for the Small Business Administration (SBA) to The Pequot Community of Companies. He also has experience as a contract administrator for the U.S. Army.

Panamaroff said Dicus was hired because of experience in the engagement between the contracting industry, native organizations and the government. He will work with federal, and commercial clients and the tribal nation.

“Federal contracting, just like many industries, like banking and gaming, is a highly regulated industry and what we want to do is make sure we’re ultra compliant. Making sure that we have all of our documentation put together,” Panamaroff said.

Panamaroff said the Command Holdings team has grown in the past two years to more than 500 members. Since its launch, Panamaroff said the firm acquired information technology firms WWC Global, a management consulting agency, Quattro Consulting and CeLeen LLC. The company will continue to focus on expanding in technology, services, health and facilities.